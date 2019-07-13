Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Declined While Pecaut & Company Has Raised Its Position; As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 7,747 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3.66 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Adirondack Trust Co has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jbf invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 32.78 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bryn Mawr owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,430 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.81% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber has invested 1.88% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, At Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,327 shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cahill Finance Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 23.46 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 13,600 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt stated it has 202,400 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares to 218,310 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Investar Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Westrock Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2017.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.61M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.