Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Upped by Guardian Investment Management; Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Shares Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc analyzed 96,600 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 117,700 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 214,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38M shares traded or 55.22% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 55,131 shares to 185,186 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 309,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pl Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 363,494 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 52,575 shares. Pure Advisors accumulated 11,854 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc owns 8,539 shares. Madrona Lc invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 38.24 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Schulhoff Inc reported 42,681 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Victory reported 979,336 shares stake. First Business Services has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 217,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 78,613 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Mngmt holds 0.68% or 275,052 shares.