Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Steadfast Capital Management Lp; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22M, up from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 20.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 49.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 207,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 2.76 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 128,162 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $300.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 5.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 0.36% or 13.89M shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 0.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hudson Bay Management LP has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 300,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,684 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Doheny Asset Management Ca has 75,060 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has invested 5.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nwq Inv Mngmt Lc reported 1.51 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers reported 0.26% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,073 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 646,506 shares. 10.61M are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc. Deltec Asset reported 19,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 105,237 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 3,413 shares to 6,092 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 67,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,804 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.90 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.