Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Guardian Investment Management; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $400,304

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chou Mngmt Inc reported 93,376 shares stake. Strategic Glob accumulated 220,265 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bancshares Of Stockton accumulated 14,145 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Braun Stacey reported 751,202 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell reported 16,160 shares stake. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 163,005 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. 2.72M are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Icon Advisers holds 2.65% or 972,767 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,620 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com accumulated 23.16 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Smead Capital Management has 4.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 235.24M shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

