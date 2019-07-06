Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Financial Architects Inc; Whitebox Advisors Cut Its Stake in Aes (AES) as Valuation Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16520.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 165,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,204 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 32.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 48,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,702 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 80,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 3.40M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.32 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 4.10 million shares. 148,423 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 1.99M are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 6.50M shares. Contravisory Mngmt reported 29,466 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.04M shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 3.72 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny owns 1.79% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3.60M shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 113,346 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp accumulated 129,658 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 249,997 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0% stake.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares to 25.47 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Ltd Liability holds 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 152,711 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 234,075 shares. Pointstate LP holds 0.16% or 290,300 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 63,596 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership reported 25,898 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 39,161 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct has 8.03 million shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. 8,970 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,957 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,705 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,679 shares. Gradient Limited reported 267,512 shares stake. Addison Capital Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 28,809 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,661 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 149,934 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 4,907 shares to 200 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

