Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Increased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.25 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 728,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.07 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.