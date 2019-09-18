Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Has Boosted by Sandler Capital Management; Duncker Streett & Company Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Cut by $402,582

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 33,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 34,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.94. About 699,848 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, up from 484,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 47.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.67M shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 887,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 202,375 were reported by Montgomery Inv Mgmt. Burney Company holds 55,340 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blume Cap reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.21 million shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Covington invested in 253,465 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.72M shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 68,528 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 31,709 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Iberiabank has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 131,020 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 33,916 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 80,100 shares to 109,900 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 257,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,023 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,925 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.