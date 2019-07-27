Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Boosted by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; Ibm Retirement Fund Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership reported 883,954 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 340,033 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 49,700 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 25,905 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 499,128 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 24,089 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Madrona Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 7,240 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Albion Gp Ut reported 0.08% stake. Biondo Invest Advsr reported 16,450 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Florida-based Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 450,658 were reported by South State. Bridgewater Lp has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,110 shares to 772 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

