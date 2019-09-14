Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $306,666

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 162 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.99M, down from 13,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,632 shares to 149,589 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 623,586 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Fin Advisors holds 1,388 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 6,819 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 136 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wade G W & Inc owns 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,188 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 18,282 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,692 shares. Financial Architects reported 806 shares stake. Alps Advsr holds 0.07% or 5,101 shares in its portfolio. Alleghany Corp De holds 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 26,694 shares. 380 are owned by Bsw Wealth Partners. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co holds 4,420 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Palouse Mngmt accumulated 136,631 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 231,615 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 7.59 million were reported by Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 41,147 shares. Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,256 shares. St Germain D J Com Incorporated reported 15,473 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 45,274 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,535 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 0.74% stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested in 17,420 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company holds 455,897 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 260,314 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr holds 257,229 shares.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,981 shares to 44,301 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

