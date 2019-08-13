Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Its Position; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 96,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 72,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 168,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 4.30 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 44.85 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 30,000 shares to 345,671 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De owns 2.09M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,443 shares. Capital Sarl holds 0.53% or 51,000 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group holds 25,341 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 14,389 shares. Jmg Fincl Gru Limited owns 4,518 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 100,526 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 212,537 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Holderness Investments Com has 1.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tealwood Asset holds 1.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 54,213 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability holds 3,850 shares. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,122 shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 77,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 140,854 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 761,054 shares. Pacific Investment Company has invested 1.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clearbridge Ltd reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Moore And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,735 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Company has 2.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caxton LP owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,288 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communications Lc stated it has 68,586 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neumann Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1.97% or 111,875 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 152,711 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Lp holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 10,593 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc stated it has 62,083 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 490,842 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).