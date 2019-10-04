Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Stake; Pecaut & Company Decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 843,033 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 309,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 395,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, down from 705,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 23.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 55,560 shares to 233,040 shares, valued at $35.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.95M for 9.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.