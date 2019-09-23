Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose While Guardian Investment Management Has Upped by $1.39 Million Its Holding; South Street Advisors Stake in Mastec (MTZ) Has Raised by $7.27 Million

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 20.66 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 142,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 76,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 96,049 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares to 76,276 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,747 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 0.04% or 870 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,307 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 24,960 shares. Kirr Marbach & Lc In stated it has 315,947 shares. Moreover, Mason Street has 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 32,934 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Chase Counsel reported 0.43% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Corbyn Investment Management Md stated it has 4.14% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 19,451 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 9,471 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 238 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,352 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 945 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir Corp owns 3.88% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.28M shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10,224 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Pension Ser reported 9.72M shares. 432,666 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 115,575 shares. Park Corp Oh has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Albion Financial Group Inc Ut invested in 0.08% or 22,288 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ca owns 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,664 shares. Voya Management stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Girard Ltd invested in 188,304 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc holds 16,442 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 47,844 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Addison Capital Comm has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).