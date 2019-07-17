Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined While Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.60 Million; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 33.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $289.86. About 52,733 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares to 5,458 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29 million for 17.50 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,042 shares to 17,466 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,277 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.