Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Holding by $312,201 as Stock Declined; Scholtz & Company Has Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $472,175; Stock Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 20.94M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 719,447 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,254 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.