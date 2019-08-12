Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Increased Holding; Abrams Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $4.16 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 40.84 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 7.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS OPERATIONS AND PLATFORM IN MYANMAR , NEED MORE POLICY PEOPLE ON THE GROUND; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $170.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,124 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Trade After Earnings – nasdaq.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership stated it has 33,217 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Veritable LP holds 72,211 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,178 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 21,923 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilltop accumulated 10,130 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Llc owns 242,839 shares. Gruss owns 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,600 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.98% or 332,413 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability owns 40,972 shares. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 3.68% or 1.23 million shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 1.26% or 22,950 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.