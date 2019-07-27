Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Trimmed Its Holding; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Has Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 614,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 166,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Occidental Mails Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Occidental urges shareholders to reject activist Icahn’s proposal – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carl Icahn feud with Occidental Petroleum heats up – New York Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

