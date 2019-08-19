Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Rose, Omers Administration Lifted Its Stake

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 817,463 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 21.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Steven Madden (SHOO) Witness Higher Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ross Stores Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ross Stores Announces Operational Leadership Changes – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,000 shares. Merian (Uk) accumulated 0.45% or 527,254 shares. Franklin Res reported 4.94M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co owns 572 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 61,942 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has 690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 3,403 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 376,840 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.09% or 459,004 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.18% stake. Etrade accumulated 0.02% or 9,206 shares. Asset One Company holds 0.11% or 212,744 shares in its portfolio. 164,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104,880 shares to 544,899 shares, valued at $162.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,841 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corp Tx reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Management Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 393,163 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 0.79% or 600,206 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 1.81% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 182,064 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.51% or 163,702 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Saturna Capital Corporation owns 8,113 shares. Schulhoff And holds 0.64% or 43,264 shares in its portfolio. Chou, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,376 shares. The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 89.60M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,377 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).