Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $4.70 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $478,530

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset reported 1.46 million shares. Alyeska LP has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch stated it has 7.48 million shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. West Family Inc invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 24,110 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Excalibur Mngmt has 37,152 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. 338,175 are held by Brandes Invest Lp. Generation Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.83 million shares. Tdam Usa invested in 4.6% or 548,695 shares. Financial Mngmt Inc reported 605 shares. Old Point Svcs N A has invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has 13,931 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gruss And Co owns 70,500 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares to 173,387 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Hires Former Evercore (EVR) Activism Defense Banker Amy Lissauer – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(AVTR), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.