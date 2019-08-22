Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Fabrinet (FN) as Stock Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 884,782 shares traded or 119.78% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 8.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.31M, down from 9.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 4,640 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd reported 13,286 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 783,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Fmr holds 2.85M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 290,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 279,697 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0% or 173 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 146,427 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 59,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 10,061 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 61,616 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.66% or 51,500 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 11,834 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,250 shares to 45,738 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $274.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 352,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).