Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $44.17 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.66 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 53.56 million shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 49,150 shares or 5.49% of the stock. Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greenleaf reported 67,659 shares stake. Middleton And Inc Ma stated it has 2.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication stated it has 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ima Wealth holds 1.1% or 14,444 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 9,187 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Howard Hughes Med Institute, Maryland-based fund reported 30,000 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Cap Management Inc has invested 0.75% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Piedmont Invest has 38,975 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt has invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Halsey Assocs Ct has 55,795 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 0.21% or 83,726 shares.

