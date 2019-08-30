Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Decreased Its Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased by $447,868 Its Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 18.60 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 1.57M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HHS pledges $23M for Merck’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 660,567 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Forte Ltd Liability Adv has 0.81% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sabal Trust Company accumulated 371,599 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Fdx Advsr invested in 56,187 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Security National has 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 209,218 shares. 12,339 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 34,521 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,289 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 39,715 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 197,632 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fragasso Gru Incorporated has 6,267 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 58,453 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 9,827 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Limited Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,488 shares. 277,380 are owned by Arlington Value Cap Lc. Ar Asset Management owns 56,633 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability owns 41,305 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 1.35% or 396,079 shares. Paloma Management owns 441,992 shares. Mrj Cap reported 107,575 shares. 24,000 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability reported 16,679 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bangor Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Assetmark has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 273,296 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 116,700 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd owns 39,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Bank of America, News Corp and Philip Morris – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.