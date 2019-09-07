Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Roundview Capital Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Btc Capital Management Stake In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Increased

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 18,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares to 13,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,861 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares to 212,305 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

