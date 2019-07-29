Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; As Sun Life Finl (SLF) Share Value Rose, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $77.31 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.40M, down from 8.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 434,831 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 471,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,226 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 869,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 31,380 shares to 43,380 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Emergi(Eem (EEM) by 131,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.02% stake. Btim has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howard Capital Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jane Street invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fagan Associate invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 18.64M were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has 50,945 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv stated it has 139,583 shares. King Luther Cap Corp accumulated 7.62M shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La holds 1.9% or 89,584 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 230,698 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth reported 178,669 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 751,965 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 28,221 shares. Amer Tru Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 150,491 shares or 3.2% of the stock.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 1.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SLF’s profit will be $556.80 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 42,520 shares to 59,910 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).