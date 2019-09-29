Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Position by $319,284 as Stock Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $26.11 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 150,900 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 152,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 40,000 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valvoline Inc by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

