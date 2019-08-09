Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder One Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $510,516 as Stock Price Rose; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Declined, Advisors Asset Management Cut Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 27.08M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 13,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 15,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 251,217 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,649 shares to 68,984 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 70,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $311.64M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

