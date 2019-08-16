Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 226,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 248,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 605 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New York-based Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritable Lp reported 13,159 shares. 2,464 were accumulated by Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 10.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,206 shares. Beacon Financial invested in 0.33% or 1,148 shares. Kdi Capital Prns Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1,736 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Sunbelt stated it has 1,332 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp accumulated 71,434 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd has 1,527 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,668 shares. Ar Asset Management invested in 376 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock Is at Critical Support Levels – Live Trading News” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 16,483 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 676,987 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 771,772 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 12,098 were accumulated by Kahn Brothers Group De. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 60,347 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 442,925 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 405,755 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,856 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs invested in 165,522 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Golub Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ingalls And Snyder Llc invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schroder Investment Grp invested in 0.82% or 18.26 million shares. 477,438 were reported by Vestor Capital Limited Company.