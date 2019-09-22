Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.12 Million; Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Holder Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $19.89 Million as Shares Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Nearly Two-Thirds of Los Angeles Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth, According to Bank of America Survey; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.01M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.22M shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,033 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,190 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,610 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has 5,652 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Limited has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 163,719 were reported by Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi. Fernwood Llc has invested 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 272,650 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 9 shares stake. Forte Limited Liability Adv invested in 10,179 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co invested in 3,370 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 3.33 million shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.64% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Personal Financial Serv holds 10 shares. Legg Mason Inc holds 2.97% or 330 shares in its portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 166,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI).

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares to 19,646 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,666 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

