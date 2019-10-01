Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Upped Position; Allstate Corp. (ALL) Market Valuation Rose While Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.28 Million Its Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 12,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 71,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 204,576 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 114,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 301,795 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, up from 187,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 15.97M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has 911,710 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Inc has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pggm Invs has invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington Trust Fincl Bank, Washington-based fund reported 79,981 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 710,037 shares. 5.91 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ckw Finance Grp reported 21,734 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 98,324 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Miles Capital holds 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 26,430 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 0.33% stake. Edgemoor Invest reported 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 27,155 shares to 5,141 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,164 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust reported 16,240 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 59,363 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.27% or 5.90 million shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cordasco Net invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 17,810 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Swarthmore Gru invested in 2.09% or 83,675 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 11,465 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Atwood & Palmer reported 452 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.59% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,688 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 9,781 shares to 116,274 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 7,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 12.10 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.