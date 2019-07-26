Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Lowered Its Position; Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $817,581; Market Valuation Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 23.27M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 3.66 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.81M shares. Beech Hill Advsrs owns 150,433 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blackrock stated it has 564.52M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 758,491 shares. Horrell Inc holds 0.59% or 41,857 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc accumulated 416,030 shares. 48,500 were reported by Burke & Herbert State Bank. Moreover, Lbmc Advsr Lc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 7,839 shares. Graybill Bartz And Ltd holds 2.46% or 127,648 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd reported 718,595 shares stake. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teewinot Advisers Limited Co accumulated 10.48% or 1.14 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 230,698 shares.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s top tech exec Cathy Bessant on Square: â€˜We may have missed somethingâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fed OKs BofA’s plan to return billions of dollars back to shareholders – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares to 791,044 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Gp owns 1,246 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 172,331 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 895,064 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 80,507 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc invested in 0.78% or 1.53M shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 1.27% or 7,341 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M&R Cap, New York-based fund reported 20,343 shares. Greatmark Inv Incorporated invested in 28,234 shares. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Congress Asset Management Ma has 382,170 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 13,428 are held by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc owns 213,598 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.