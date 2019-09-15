Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Upped Its Holding by $435,000; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Parthenon Has Trimmed by $356,425 Its Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap owns 27,678 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Conning holds 0.05% or 25,465 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management reported 11,361 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Overbrook, New York-based fund reported 15,341 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 168,390 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Vigilant Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 666,886 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.17% stake. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 8,567 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 1.04 million shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 4,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 20.29 million shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 47,075 shares. 687,549 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.26% or 658,330 shares. 39,069 were accumulated by Kj Harrison And Partners. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 66,316 shares. 28,754 were reported by Sunbelt Securities. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 921,376 shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shayne & Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 13,953 shares. Btim Corporation owns 31,207 shares. Cls Invs Lc owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,830 shares.