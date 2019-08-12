Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Palisade Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 20,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 35,797 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 56,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 548,145 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 40.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 200,797 shares to 905,108 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 22,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.33 million for 18.31 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Family Mgmt holds 9,883 shares. Washington Comml Bank owns 35,361 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Lp holds 0.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,283 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Senator Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 2.27% or 575,000 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 207,326 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank owns 23,460 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Heritage Investors holds 1.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 104,490 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 197,627 shares. Mufg Americas holds 61,136 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,367 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37,850 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $48.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.