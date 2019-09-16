Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Boosted Its Stake by $303,492 as Stock Price Rose; Annex Advisory Services Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 206.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 2,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.