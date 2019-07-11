Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed Its Stake by $313,551 as Share Value Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding Held by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 833,376 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 16.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chuy’s Holdings, Zayo Group Holdings, and Diamondback Energy Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. â€“ ZAYO – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 60 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 84,080 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 27,159 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 51,788 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corporation has 37,342 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 940 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.48 million shares. Massachusetts-based Shellback Cap LP has invested 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ckw Finance Grp holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & Incorporated has 55,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc owns 2.62M shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Llc reported 50,625 shares. Personal holds 0.03% or 86,312 shares in its portfolio. 155,894 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc. Spears Abacus Limited reported 44,831 shares. Invesco holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 69.91 million shares. Bessemer Grp has 1.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.08 million shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 104,669 shares. 331,250 were accumulated by Greylin Inv Mangement. United Fire Gp holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 140,000 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Trust accumulated 304,217 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 168,715 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 416,030 shares. 13,661 are held by Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 27,267 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.67B for 10.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,470 shares to 123,488 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is This Breakout The Time To Be Buying Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalysts For Bank Of America’s Rally – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.