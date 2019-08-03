Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake by $851,634 as Shares Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While First National Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 31,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 19,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 51,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 2,144 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 78,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 76,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,733 shares to 33,581 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,553 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Bank of America (BAC) Hires Former Evercore (EVR) Activism Defense Banker Amy Lissauer – Sources – StreetInsider.com" on August 02, 2019

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,800 shares to 13,755 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.