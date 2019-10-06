Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Its Stake by $464,000; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Cut by $4.72 Million Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 475,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78 million, up from 459,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.01 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,400 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,510 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 606,348 shares to 6.42M shares, valued at $98.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.