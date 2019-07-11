Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $940,005; Birinyi Associates Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 34,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, down from 67,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 8.34M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 1.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv reported 1.32% stake. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Incorporated Ne has invested 3.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sunbelt Securities Inc has 13,112 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 3,109 shares. First Savings Bank stated it has 92,765 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment Mngmt has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J Company owns 144,978 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.29% or 21,839 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 59,616 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Com holds 20,651 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,153 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 16,610 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,370 shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 950,147 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 63,559 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.79 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares to 43,377 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).