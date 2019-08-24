Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.61 Million

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 667,185 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Co invested in 345,138 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 13,463 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd reported 27,374 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.81% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legal General Group Public Limited holds 53.30 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.66% or 2.05 million shares. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 290,300 shares. Whittier Tru Comm has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 134,115 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 200,763 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mitchell Management Company holds 40,722 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Fsi Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 270,920 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt invested in 0.88% or 44.88M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares to 29,311 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,450 shares to 22,032 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,336 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 3,322 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Axa, a France-based fund reported 719,806 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited holds 0.02% or 25,673 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt holds 0.62% or 17,361 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 19,836 shares. Sfmg Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 6,955 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 139,750 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,156 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,859 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthquest Corporation owns 1,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Management reported 9,135 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Endowment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).