Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Stake; Westport Asset Management Stake in Rogers (ROG) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 50,235 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 343,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Warren Buffett Likes Bank of America Stock, But Is It Worth Buying Now? – Investorplace.com” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.69 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

