Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $391,950

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 1.97M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $47.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).