Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Cut Holding by $1.43 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Upped Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $9.87 Million as Stock Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 808,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68 million, up from 752,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $206.63. About 454,246 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 36.39 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.69 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

