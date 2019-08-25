Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Its Position by $331,371; St Germain D J Co Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $315,669

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 144,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 147,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

