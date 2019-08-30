Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Position by $3.41 Million as Market Value Rose; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rose, Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Position by $747,408

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 870,571 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 19.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,319 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc owns 0.21% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 74,474 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Capital Mgmt has invested 1.66% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bancorp Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 15,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 6,744 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 64,544 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Trust reported 200 shares stake. 67 are held by Huntington Bank. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability holds 41,601 shares. Moreover, Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,888 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited, California-based fund reported 242,900 shares. America First Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.06% or 231,635 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares to 76,394 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.