Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Position; Oakwood Capital Management Has Boosted Merck& Co. (MRK) Position by $395,495

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 89,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 254,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 165,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 56.71 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 9.40M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares to 141,272 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

