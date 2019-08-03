Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Lowered Holding by $675,000 as Stock Value Rose; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Position by $4.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 916,100 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 67,641 shares stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Essex Fincl Services accumulated 0.06% or 32,811 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 18,954 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 2,000 are held by Ftb Advsr. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Service invested in 0.04% or 12,900 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 153,390 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 211,536 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 389,813 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 798 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 3.64M shares or 0.99% of the stock. 108,881 are owned by Hap Trading. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 48,975 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.74 million shares. Howe Rusling owns 314,745 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com reported 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,513 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 400,965 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 202,902 shares. Moreover, First Amer State Bank has 0.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 305,494 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ims Mngmt reported 1.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.