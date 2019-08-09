Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Position by $675,000 as Shares Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Washington Capital Management Decreased Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99M shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,219 shares. Toth Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.48% or 116,404 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 363,324 shares. Cna Financial Corp holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 202,580 shares. Wellington Llp has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16.05 million shares. 14,610 are held by American Registered Advisor Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,183 shares. Portland Investment Counsel has invested 10.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Td Asset stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Convergence Invest Limited Liability Com holds 1.12% or 82,501 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,354 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19M shares. Milestone Grp Inc holds 5,247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 48.87 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mcf Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bp Plc owns 0.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 924,000 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2.11 million shares. Freestone Capital Limited owns 39,060 shares. Janney Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 1.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 25,898 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Llc has 0.53% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 333,119 are owned by Appleton Ma.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).