Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Cut Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 36.16M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 2.25 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Co holds 0.31% or 120,233 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Financial Ser Ltd holds 7,240 shares. 3.21 million are held by Cortland Advisers Limited. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 11,931 shares. 53 are held by Inr Advisory Service Limited Company. Financial Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.37% or 4.69M shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,076 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 230,698 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,357 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 41,500 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Psagot House Limited owns 0.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 398,226 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 135,800 shares.