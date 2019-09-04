Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Cna Financial Lifted Holding; Schweitzer (SWM) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 23.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,595 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 41,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 31,596 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,600 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,542 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Services Lc has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts-based Middleton & Ma has invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 392,726 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,528 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com holds 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 294,802 shares. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Corporation has 135,637 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. The New York-based Arrow Finance Corporation has invested 0.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Avenir Corp reported 1.31 million shares stake. 4.45 million are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Roundview Lc stated it has 0.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Ri reported 56,304 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 5,777 shares. Baxter Bros reported 65,313 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.16M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 55,515 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 318 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,020 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 16 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 114,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Rech Incorporated owns 31,083 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 17,333 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 91,378 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 23,194 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 7,777 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Ltd has invested 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 145,479 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 25,350 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 15,904 shares to 329,396 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).