Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Cls Investments Has Boosted Holding by $634,144; Wallace Capital Management Cut Its Unilever N V (UN) Stake by $342,240 as Valuation Declined

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 22,648 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 63,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 33.55M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,704 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56M, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $159.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 874,130 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $759.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More important recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN's International Narcotics Control Board's Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal" on August 21, 2019

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 30,838 shares to 379,948 shares, valued at $38.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,654 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.