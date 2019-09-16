Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Brown Advisory Boosted Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $14.42 Million; Share Price Declined

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21228.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 5.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.33 million, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 38.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 132.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 2.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt LP invested in 10.62 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 74,578 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Accredited Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,739 shares. 94,412 are owned by Mufg Americas. Pentwater Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 75,000 shares. 56,786 are owned by Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 13.00 million shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.3% or 125,328 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 88,006 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company holds 0.08% or 20,703 shares in its portfolio. 152,183 are held by Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 147,537 shares. Sigma Planning reported 185,923 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2.09% or 457,252 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 76,120 shares to 415,098 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).