Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $806,733 as Shares Declined; Cs Mckee LP Increased Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $869,400 as Stock Value Declined

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 29,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.68 million, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 33.46M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Group Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 4,067 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru holds 0.27% or 12,328 shares in its portfolio. 19,562 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Punch Assoc Investment Mngmt reported 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 1,717 shares. 1,138 are held by Strategic Finance Svcs Inc. Burt Wealth reported 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Edge Capital Ltd reported 8,103 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has 46,202 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Co holds 23,253 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 1.15% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,230 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 108,588 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. Another trade for 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 2,465 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 1.65M shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Retiree Med accumulated 1.01% or 41,861 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 316,310 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Lafayette Invs has 0.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,651 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 500 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sit Associates Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 922,086 shares. Sandhill Prtn Llc invested in 579,993 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 1.19 million shares. Eagle Ridge holds 365,987 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 690,164 shares to 752,361 shares, valued at $40.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

